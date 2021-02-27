Alberta Politics
British author Matt Haig, known for dark takes on family life (Photo” Twitter).
Bestsellers

The Midnight Library by Matt Haig tops Alberta independent bookshops’ fiction bestseller list for week ended Feb. 21

Posted on February 27, 2021, 12:45 am
2 mins

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books in Edmonton and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The Midnight Library – Matt Haig (HarperCollins)
2. Butter Honey Pig Bread – Francesca Ekwuyasi (Arsenal Pulp Press)
3. Islands of Decolonial Love – Leanne Betasamosake Simpson (ARP Books)
4. Jonny Appleseed – Joshua Whitehead (Arsenal Pulp Press) *
5. A Court of Silver Flames – Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)
6. The Push – Ashley Audrain (Penguin Canada)
7. Hench – Natalie Zina Walschots (William Morrow)
8. How to Pronounce Knife – Souvankham Thammavongsa (McClelland & Stewart)
9. The Four Winds – Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)
10. Anxious People – Fredrik Backman (Atria Books)

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Braiding Sweetgrass – Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)
2. How to Avoid a Climate Disaster – Bill Gates (Knopf)
3. Weapons of Math Destruction – Cathy O’Neil (Broadway Books)
4. Discipline Equals Freedom – Jocko Willink (St. Martin’s Press)
5. Hate in the Homeland – Cynthia Miller-Idriss (Princeton University Press)
6. LikeWar – P. W. Singer and Emerson Brooking (Mariner Books)
7. Two Trees Make a Forest – Jessica J. Lee (Hamish Hamilton)
8. 21 Things You May Not Know About the Indian Act – Bob Joseph (Indigenous Relations Press)
9. Seen but Not Seen – Donald B. Smith (University of Toronto Press) *
10. Lands of Lost Borders – Kate Harris (Vintage Canada)

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

The independent bookstores contributing to this weekly list are:

Audreys Books, Edmonton
Cafe Books, Canmore
Drawn to Books, Edmonton
Glass Bookshop, Edmonton
Monkeyshines Books, Calgary
Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary
Pages on Kensington, Calgary
Shelf Life Books, Calgary
The Next Page, Calgary
Three Hills Books, Three Hills

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Romance novels by Julia Quinn top independent bookshops’ fiction bestseller list for week, of course, of Feb. 14

Related Post

The Glass Hotel by Emily St. John Mandel tops Alberta independent bookstores’ fiction bestseller list

The Glass Hotel by Emily St. John Mandel tops Alberta independent bookstores’ fiction bestseller list
Climenhaga / Apr 11
Minefields of Indigenous health care featured at top of Audreys Books Edmonton non-fiction bestseller list

Minefields of Indigenous health care featured at top of Audreys Books Edmonton non-fiction bestseller list
Climenhaga / Mar 9
Son of a Trickster by Indigenous author Eden Robinson tops independent Alberta bookstores’ bestseller list

Son of a Trickster by Indigenous author Eden Robinson tops independent Alberta bookstores’ bestseller list
Climenhaga / Mar 14
A Small Silence, by Jumoke Verissimo atop independent Alberta booksellers fiction bestseller list

A Small Silence, by Jumoke Verissimo atop independent Alberta booksellers fiction bestseller list
Climenhaga / Feb 15

Leave a Reply

  • (not be published)