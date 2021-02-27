The Midnight Library by Matt Haig tops Alberta independent bookshops’ fiction bestseller list for week ended Feb. 21

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books in Edmonton and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The Midnight Library – Matt Haig (HarperCollins)

2. Butter Honey Pig Bread – Francesca Ekwuyasi (Arsenal Pulp Press)

3. Islands of Decolonial Love – Leanne Betasamosake Simpson (ARP Books)

4. Jonny Appleseed – Joshua Whitehead (Arsenal Pulp Press) *

5. A Court of Silver Flames – Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

6. The Push – Ashley Audrain (Penguin Canada)

7. Hench – Natalie Zina Walschots (William Morrow)

8. How to Pronounce Knife – Souvankham Thammavongsa (McClelland & Stewart)

9. The Four Winds – Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)

10. Anxious People – Fredrik Backman (Atria Books)

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Braiding Sweetgrass – Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

2. How to Avoid a Climate Disaster – Bill Gates (Knopf)

3. Weapons of Math Destruction – Cathy O’Neil (Broadway Books)

4. Discipline Equals Freedom – Jocko Willink (St. Martin’s Press)

5. Hate in the Homeland – Cynthia Miller-Idriss (Princeton University Press)

6. LikeWar – P. W. Singer and Emerson Brooking (Mariner Books)

7. Two Trees Make a Forest – Jessica J. Lee (Hamish Hamilton)

8. 21 Things You May Not Know About the Indian Act – Bob Joseph (Indigenous Relations Press)

9. Seen but Not Seen – Donald B. Smith (University of Toronto Press) *

10. Lands of Lost Borders – Kate Harris (Vintage Canada)

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

The independent bookstores contributing to this weekly list are:

Audreys Books, Edmonton

Cafe Books, Canmore

Drawn to Books, Edmonton

Glass Bookshop, Edmonton

Monkeyshines Books, Calgary

Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary

Pages on Kensington, Calgary

Shelf Life Books, Calgary

The Next Page, Calgary

Three Hills Books, Three Hills