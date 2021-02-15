The Annals of Alberta poetry: The United Conservative Party sends us a Kenney Valentine

I choo-choo-chooose

To get a fair deal for you

— Actual United Conservative Party Valentine’s Day Twitter meme

Keystone is dead

The billions are lost

I blame Joe Biden

But I’ll probably get tossed

— Response by @DaveCournoyer

The ocean is blue

The sky is the same

Steve Allan’s still lookin’

for someone to blame

Shandro is Red,

Kenney is Blue.

The pandemic is perfect

to push bad policy through.

— Response by “Dr. Heref Oru”

Green is the forest

Blue is the sea.

All of our doctors

have moved to B.C.

Managing issues

is a difficult game,

you’ll never win prizes

for stuff that’s this lame

Afterword

I think that I shall never see

a poem that helps the UCP;

that’s all tonight from DJC