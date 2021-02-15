Alberta Politics
The Annals of Alberta poetry: The United Conservative Party sends us a Kenney Valentine

I choo-choo-chooose
To get a fair deal for you

Actual United Conservative Party Valentine’s Day Twitter meme 

Keystone is dead
The billions are lost
I blame Joe Biden
But I’ll probably get tossed

The actual UCP meme published today (Image: Twitter).

Response by @DaveCournoyer 

The ocean is blue
The sky is the same
Steve Allan’s still lookin’
for someone to blame 

Shandro is Red,
Kenney is Blue.
The pandemic is perfect
to push bad policy through.

Response by “Dr. Heref Oru”

Green is the forest
Blue is the sea.
All of our doctors
have moved to B.C. 

Managing issues
is a difficult game,
you’ll never win prizes
for stuff that’s this lame

Afterword

I think that I shall never see
a poem that helps the UCP;
that’s all tonight from DJC 

