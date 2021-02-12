Mayor in the heart of the oilsands dares Jason Kenney to fire him in fight over deteriorating ambulance service

In case you missed it, while Alberta Premier Jason Kenney was trying to pretend the embarrassing rebellion of two COVID-skeptical MLAs in southern Alberta wasn’t happening, another political rebellion against his policies was coming to a boil in the heart of the oilsands.
On Tuesday, defiant members of the council of the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo – the somewhat confusing official name for Fort McMurray and environs – were refusing to hand off 9-1-1 calls to the regional emergency medical services dispatch centre to the provincial mothership.
Last fall, mayors all over the province were infuriated when Health Minister Tyler Shandro stomped in, ended the negotiations municipalities had thought were still under way, and said there would now be a centralized provincial EMS dispatching system to save a paltry $6 million.
Actually, the centralized dispatch operates from three centres, Calgary, Edmonton and Grande Prairie. But if you dial 9-1-1 and don’t live in one of those places, and sometimes even if you do, you may be in for an interesting time explaining where to send the ambulance if you don’t happen to know the street address. I speak from personal experience.
While most of the mayors complained bitterly, it was the councillors in Fort Mac – former Wildrose Party leader Brian Jean’s old provincial and federal riding – that actually ran the Jolly Roger up the flagpole and started refusing to transfer calls to AHS, which technically took over three weeks ago.
Nope, said Mayor Don Scott, “there are circumstances when acts of defiance and resistance are absolutely necessary.” This, he insisted, is one of them.
Council unanimously supported Mayor Scott’s motion to “provide notice to Alberta Health Services that the RMWB 911 Emergency Communications Centre will no longer transfer the 911 caller to AHS Provincial Dispatch Centre.”
According to Fire Chief Jody Butz, calls with “degradation of service” – which presumably means ambulances either being sent to the wrong place or arriving late – now amount to more than 20 per cent.
Mayor Scott dared the province to fire him and see what happens. “I challenge the provincial government to remove me as the mayor. I believe in this cause enough that I stand by it completely.”
He described a meeting with Mr. Shandro yesterday as nothing more than “a PR stunt” on the minister’s part, not “an actual effort to have meaningful dialogue.”
Even the local UCP MLA weighed in with a view more sympathetic to the mayor and council than his premier. Maybe he doesn’t approve of the mayor’s tactics, Tany Yao said, but “I do support our municipality’s notion that Fort McMurray desires a higher quality of services by AHS. The answers I received on this issue from AHS weren’t satisfactory to me.”
Readers will recall that Mr. Yao was last heard from during his Christmas break in Mexico responding to Mr. Kenney’s order he wear a face mask and return to base immediately by saying that, yeah, yeah, he’d be back when his holiday was over.
He was punished by having his committee work taken away from him, giving him less work for the same pay.
As for the premier, he insists the centralized system that everybody hates is a great idea that was thought up many big brains on “multiple expert panels.”
“We’re absolutely committed to this change,” he said yesterday according to the CBC, which must have slipped a reporter through the net at a news conference on another topic. “We think it’s the best thing in terms of service as well as efficiency.”
Back in the fall, angry mayors said the promised modest savings are illusory – claiming AHS may save a bit but municipal taxpayers will have to pay more.
So is the premier brave enough to fire the mayor and council in Fort McMurray and pave the way for Mr. Jean’s return to politics?
Obviously the province hopes there’s another way to skin that particular cat.
Lawyers for Alberta Health Services and the provincial health ministry – which confuses everyone by calling itself Alberta Health – will be before an Alberta Court of Queen’s Bench judge today seeking an injunction to make the northern rebels simmer down and start transferring calls again.
Whatever the court says, for some reason I don’t think that’ll be the end of this story.
Anonymous
The UCP loves to pick fights with anyone and everyone. This is a very foolish mistake the UCP are making here. Centralized ambulance and emergency response dispatch services will only put people’s lives in peril. It won’t save any money either. Someone who doesn’t live in the area, (or even the province for that matter, knowing how the UCP loves to kowtow to foreign interests), won’t have a clue about the addresses, or streets and avenues of a particular municipality, and the delays would be devastating when it gets down to making seconds count. How would this help the victim of a heart attack? Around 20 years ago, Ralph Klein did this to some extent in Alberta. He initially said this was going to cost $55 million, and it would work well. His cost projections were way off, as the costs ballooned to nearly three times the amount, and it didn’t work out well. Another set of issues here is with the UCP’s egos and their outright hypocrisy. The premier of Alberta will not come down on his own MLAs who wish to speak out against the Covid-19 restrictions, but wants to come down on municipalities who rightfully speak out against centralized ambulance and emergency response dispatch services. Ralph Klein sure made a mess of healthcare in Alberta, and it seems many people have forgotten about this. The UCP are offering a stark and painful reminder as to what’s to come with healthcare in Alberta. Despite getting plenty of warnings about how bad the UCP would be, it’s apparent many didn’t heed these warnings. The UCP will do whatever they want, regardless of how bad things will turn out. People have been greatly deceived by the UCP, and they will regret their decision to stand behind the UCP.
Abs
It’s just the beginning of Jason Kenney’s battles with Alberta’s mayors, and the mayors aren’t taking it lying down. Craig Snodgrass, mayor of High River, had some pretty choice words for the premier. Let me be blunt with you, Mr. Snodgrass was blunt with him. Jason Kenney is going to have to fire everyone in this province before long, such is the ire that follows him wherever he goes. Are there any bridges our premier hasn’t burnt yet? No matter. If he burns them, he can rebuild them as toll bridges. How perfect is that?
tom
I wonder if the “multiple expert panels” behind this scheme, like all such advisory panels recruited by the Kenney government, are made up of various people’s relatives–and, of course, Jack Mintz.
!?
The real game is to consolidate all of the scattered AHS EMS dispatch together so the service can be privatized. Mayor Scott is getting in the way of the the Kenney Klown Klub’s corporatizations. In Alberta it doesn’t pay to get in the way of the KKK.
tom in Ontario
“…giving him less work for the same pay.”
After enjoying warm temperatures and fine food in Mexico, lucky for Mr. Yao he’s not a front line worker at a long term care facility or an intensive care unit anywhere in your province.
Sara-Anne Peterson
Is it a joke? How can Jason Kenney fire a mayor that has been voted in?
David Climenhaga
Section 574 of the Alberta Municipal Government Act gives the minister of municipal affairs the power to issue “an order dismissing the council or any member of it or the chief administrative officer.” DJC
Bob Raynard
I have a recollection that when Jason Kenney was campaigning before the election, he told a business group that, once elected, his strategy would be to strike fast – implement a lot of changes all at once so opponents to his changes will be overwhelmed, and unable to mount an effective opposition. This strategy may be effective, but it assumes he would be dealing with the same opposition on multiple fronts. What Mr. Kenney is doing, however, is provoking multiple oppositions all at once – teachers’ pension one day, doctors the next, and now the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo. He may find that that his overwhelm strategy may backfire, and it is his government that is overwhelmed.
The court injunction that could be issued today will probably end this episode of this story. Like Mr. Scott said in the CTV story David provided the link to, the RMWB can hardly ask their employees to defy a court order. The event will, however, cause more people to look at Jason Kenney a bit more critically. Mr. Kenney, meanwhile will be hoping the ambulance delays mentioned in the story do not cause any serious problems.
Sub-Boreal
Egads! UCP variants are breaking out all over!
Albertan
…yet “another self-inflicted wound by the Kenney UCP,” and another indication that “Kenney doesn’t really understand the province.”
More fodder for right wing vote splits? I hope so. Or, it really makes me wonder whether, if the UCP has a leadership review either this year or next year, whether the membership will give Kenney the boot. Regardless, it’s just one fiasco after another with the Kenney UCP.