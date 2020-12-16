Tire-screeching reversal on COVID-19 vaccine timing shows Canada’s Conservatives can turn on a dime!

You can hardly blame the United Conservative Party’s leaders for trying to get out there as quickly as possible to take credit for the arrival of the first planeloads of COVID-19 vaccine in Alberta.
Premier Jason Kenney, who evidently enjoys cosplay, even got dressed up as a UPS deliveryman and ran out on the tarmac at Edmonton International Airport to greet the first airliner to roll up to the gate with the stuff on board.
The production, acquisition and delivery of the vaccine is a big story by any measure and shows signs of being a significant success. As the old saw goes, success has many parents, even if failure is supposedly an orphan.
Well, who can deny that the vaccines now arriving at airports across Canada a few days before the New Year do promise a metaphorical light at the end of the long, dark tunnel that 2020 turned into thanks to the novel coronavirus?
Not to begrudge these smiling Prairie Conservatives a legitimate reason for rejoicing, none of them seemed much inclined to acknowledge that we’re as far down the tunnel as we are in this province because of the mismanagement of the pandemic by the very same Mr. Kenney who was at the airport waving to the pilots.
Nor did they give any credit to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whose Liberal federal government seems literally to be delivering the goods, whatever you may think of their policies on a broader range of issues.
In fact, the silence of Alberta’s Conservatives when it came to giving credit where credit is due was positively deafening.
That said, you can say this about the UCP and the rest of Canada’s Conservatives too, they sure can turn on a dime!
It was only days ago, after all, that they were loudly and all but unanimously predicting that the vaccine rollout was going to be a total bust – and it was all going to be Mr. Trudeau’s fault.
“We don’t know the first date vaccines will be received,” federal Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole grumbled darkly on a CBC program at the end of last month. “Most of our allies do. In fact, the U.K. and the U.S. will start receiving them in the next few days. Canadians are going to be asking questions and they deserve answers.”
“Another blunder by the Trudeau Liberals, placing Canada at the back of the line for the vaccine,” the Conservative Party of Canada tweeted portentously last fall. “All because they continue to trust China.
“Canada’s Conservatives, led by @ErinOTooleMP, will stand up to China,” the tweet added, with the faint echo of a dogwhistle lingering.
Canada is “at the back of the line,” complained Blake Richards, the frequently intemperate Conservative MP for Banff-Airdrie who is now Mr. O’Toole’s party whip, in a similar tweet, which appears to have been deleted.
A Conservative Party meme complained that “Canada no longer has any production capacity for vaccines,” omitting to mention that it was Conservative PM Brian Mulroney who privatized and sold off Crown-owned Connaught Laboratories, Canada’s storied vaccine maker.
“Without a plan for vaccines, there can be no long-term plan for our economy,” Mr. O’Toole huffed in the CBC interview. “This is a debacle.”
Some debacle! Indeed, Canada’s vaccine rollout is starting to look quite un-debacle-like.
Arguably, in their indecent hurry to find something with which they could smear Prime Minister Trudeau, the federal Conservatives – who often seem like not much more than the UCP’s Ottawa farm team – forgot to do a little reverse expectation management to ensure their supporters knew the federal vaccine distribution plan might actually work out OK.
Now that it seems to be rolling out quite smoothly, thank you very much, they’re all jumping aboard as if it were their idea and the federal Liberals had nothing to do with it.
This is ungraceful at best, and makes them look foolish to anyone who has actually been paying attention – a group, presumably, that doesn’t include many core Conservative supporters.
Of course, it’s early days yet. Something could still go wrong. If it does, I expect we will see the Conservatives try to quickly pivot back to blaming Mr. Trudeau.
Having jumped aboard the vaccine bandwagon, though, it may not be quite as easy for them to jump off again.
Yesterday, UCP Mental Health Minister Jason Luan tweeted enthusiastically: “3 more months to go for the final push before we can return to our normal life.”
Vaccinations will be all wrapped up in Alberta and the virus eradicated by mid-March? Seriously? That seems hardly likely even if the UCP has nothing to do with the distribution.
Albertans are bound to be unhappy if they’re still waiting for vaccine come next fall, which is probably why Mr. Luan tried to walk back his tweet a few hours later.
Surely this indicates that Alberta’s Conservatives aren’t any better at expectation management than their federal brethren.
Erin O’Toole busted misrepresenting the past
Speaking of not knowing when to keep their lips zipped, Mr. O’Toole has been busted defending the intentions of the founders of the residential school system as honourable, saying they meant merely to “provide education” to Indigenous students.
“When Egerton Ryerson was called in … it was meant to try and provide education,” he said in a Zoom talk to the Conservative Club at Toronto’s Ryerson University, whose 19th Century namesake has been criticized for his role in creating the residential school system.
“It became a horrible program that really harmed people and we have to learn from that and I wear orange. But we’re not helping anyone by misrepresenting the past.”
“Most of the lefty radicals are also the dumbest people at your university,” Mr. O’Toole also told the campus Cons.
His remarks were posted by Conservative Club members in a video noticed by Press Progress, suggesting that the Opposition leader might not have got that last observation quite right.
Dave
Yes, the UCP seem to be becoming quite the political contortionists lately. From Kenney first talking about us having to take personal responsibility, to him then avoiding it for the growing number of COVID cases here, to now taking unearned credit for vaccines arranged by the Feds. I suppose Kenney is much better at taking credit than responsibility.
We have sure come a long way, but no one really likes a credit hog who jumps into the spotlight at the last minute after someone else’s hard fought but derided efforts. The Federal Conservatives have also seemed to quickly pivoted from talk of vaccine disaster to thoughts on truth and reconciliation. Any distraction will do at this point, I suppose.
Mr. O’Toole may wear orange, but it seems to have blown up in his face a bit, hasn’t it? Unfortunately for him, orange face is going out of fashion now, even in the US. Perhaps next time he will not be so quick to pounce at the Federal Liberals or defend residential school founders.
Politics is partly about managing expectations, which Mr. Luan also doesn’t seem to get. I wonder if the Federal Liberals are just playing with O’Toole, like a cat plays with a mouse. I suppose at least O’Toole is lowering expectations for himself in the meantime. Federal Conservatives better hope that is just a ruse too, or they may be in real trouble soon.
Bill Malcolm
Couldn’t have said any of this better myself. What is it with kenney and airports, anyway? Ooh look, a shiny jet airplane delivering my salvation this time, the federal government better shut the borders down last time.
As for the Conservative Club at Ryerson, and O’Toole advising their members that leftists are the dumbest people at their university, its mere presence amazes me. Arriving here in Canada as an eleven year-old with UK Tory-voting parents, they told me that young folk tended to be more socialistic, but as they grew older conservative tendencies would eventually surface. I went the other way after seeing the nudge, nudge, wink, wink lip service towards privilege the better off Canadians evinced as I worked through life. Looking back to 1968 when we somehow got universal health care, it all seems like an anomalous miracle now, and quite out of the Canadian persona. Just as Tommy Douglas somehow managed to thrive in conservative Saskatchewan and bring that miracle to us. Of course, there’s been high pressure to privatize since, but Canadians as a whole are not completely irrational.
I don’t see how there can be much difference in average IQ between conservatives and progressives, we’re all humans after all. So one can only presume being a young Conservative happily listening to dog-whistle racial bigotry and intellectual big-headedness from an extremely doltish CPC leader makes you wonder about their reasoning power and general societal awareness instead. Ryerson isn’t exactly an institution for the privileged offspring of wealthy GTA residents, after all:
“Ryerson University conducts surveys where respondents may provide information about their background. Recent surveys indicate that about half of respondents are members of a visible minority.’
https://www.ryerson.ca/university-planning/about/faq/
So what have we here, then? Is it O’Toole dissing black, brown, east Asian and First Nations people on the QT? Of course it is. You have to be white in the Con world, otherwise you’re dumb and left-leaning.
O fu*king Toole. Just another Con racist driving a hate wedge into the Canadian diaspora in an attempt to gain power under false public pretences. A complete deplorable in my view.
Public Servant
The picture of Jason Kenney standing in the way with his hands in his pockets watching others work says it all.
tom in Ontario
To update Sir Winston Churchill, “Jason loves the working classes. He loves to watch them work.”
brett
The only thing that Kenney has ‘delivered’ to our collective doors is more covid cases, more covid deaths, and the number one spot in Canada for covid.
Abs
Cosplay is all these Cons have left. First, Kenney dressing up to look like Santy Paws at the fireside Christmas chat. Kenney saves, and simultaneously ruins, Christmas! Now pretending to have worked a day in his life, in a UPS costume. Kenney brings us the light at the end of the tunnel (never mind about the dozen-plus Albertans every day going toward the light, thanks to his incompetence). I’d started to think it was Kenney in the Mr. Covidhead commercial, except it involved merry-making with children and adults, which is inconceivable.
As for Egerton Ryerson, it’s only a matter of time before his head rolls at Ryerson University. Langevin Bridge in Calgary is Reconcilation Bridge now. We’re way ahead (see how I did that) of Hogtown on that one. The Beaverton nailed it again.
https://www.thebeaverton.com/2020/12/erin-otoole-claims-residential-schools-were-just-hogwarts-for-indigenous-kids/
Albertan
Isn’t it something? Right wing bumblebus fodder every day. And poor Premier Kenney…between red sweaters and UPS vests, just like a flag on a shitship.
Bob Raynard
Another mini-bozo eruption from Jason Luan has me thinking about the UCP cabinet as a whole. We have speculated about why Jason Kenney has kept Tyler Shandro on as Minister of Health given how poorly he has managed his portfolio, and generally agreed that if Kenney were to replace Shandro and the problems persisted, people would realize that the problem wasn’t the minister, and look higher up the chain for the source of the problem.
Jason Luan is another matter, however. With a portfolio like Mental Health and Addictions, Luan should really disappear into the woodwork, much like Ric McIver at Transportation & Leela Ahern in Culture, Multiculture and Status of Women. Instead, he keeps sticking up his head and embarrassing the government. This begs the question, why has Jason Kenney not replaced him? I suppose Kenney may like the idea of a multi-cultural looking cabinet in a party of white guys, but one also has to wonder if there simply isn’t anyone better in the caucus that could step up. Kenney obviously chose his UCP candidates based on their willingness to blindly obey their leader, but the downside is they aren’t smart enough to take on a cabinet position without embarrassing the party.
David
Interesting that Kenney is wearing an American company’s uniform (UPS) instead of a Purolator uniform. But then Purolator is owned by a federal crown corporation called Canada Post. The conservatives are all in favour of privatising anything publicly owned.
Just watch the Liberal party. They are really good at strategies to suck the cons into a trap.
Neil Lore
Is it just me, or is there a lot suggested by the fact that Mr Kenney wore a UPS logo? Could it be argued that, in his capacity as Premier of Alberta, he is providing free advertising to a privately owned corporation that is in direct competition with a crown corporation? Would it be worth investigating whether he did that for ideological reasons (which, to be fair, he totally would) or whether he or a loved one is invested in that company? Do you think I’m reading too much into it? It seems to create the appearance of impropriety. If he had to wear a logo, I think a Canada Post one would have been more appropriate.
—
Your article reminded me of this fun little story – a few months before COVID, I was talking to my brother about the WE scandal, and he sincerely did not understand why it was a big deal. As I tried to fill him in on it, he made an interesting point:
“The Conservatives would be calling Uncle Justin (our tongue-in-cheek name for him) a crook and a bastard no matter what he did.”
This thought has resurfaced many times in my mind ever since. Now, I totally get that rank-and-file Conservatives love to fondle their Trudeau-hateboner, and they are never going to respond to any criticism of the guy by saying, “Now hold on a sec, I get that he’s kind of a fart-sniffing know-nothing nancy-boy, but he made the rest of the country buy us a pipeline and deployed the RCMP with orders to kill Indigenous protesters if necessary to get it built. Harper never did those things for us, but Harper did put in place the equalization formula that we all hate so much. I don’t like the guy either, but maybe we should keep our criticisms reasonable?”
To me, this is problematic because when JT does something that *is* legitimately worth objecting to, some people will just hear “Bla bla bla there go the Conservatives again.” Ironically, the Cons could end up *decreasing* our ability to hold JT and the Liberals to account for their misdeeds.
(Full disclosure – I could criticize JT for an hour without repeating myself… but I can also talk about things he’s done that I agree with. The world needs grown-ups and the cavalry isn’t coming)