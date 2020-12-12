Thammavongsa and Obama remain at the top of Alberta independent bookshops’ bestseller lists

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books in Edmonton and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. How to Pronounce Knife – Souvankham Thammavongsa (McClelland & Stewart)

2. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – Charlie Mackesy (HarperCollins)

3. Love after the End – edited by Joshua Whitehead (Arsenal Pulp Press) *

4. The Midnight Library – Matt Haig (HarperCollins)

5. Indians on Vacation – Thomas King (HarperCollins)

6. The Glass Hotel – Emily St. John Mandel (HarperCollins)

7. The Pull of the Stars – Emma Donoghue (HarperCollins)

8. All The Devils Are Here – Louise Penny (Minotaur Books)

9. Anxious People – Fredrik Backman (Atria Books)

10. Son of a Trickster – Eden Robinson (Knopf Canada)

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. A Promised Land – Barack Obama (Crown)

2. Braiding Sweetgrass – Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

3. If I Knew Then – Jann Arden (Random House Canada) *

4. Extraordinary Canadians – Peter Mansbridge (Simon & Schuster)

5. Home Body – Rupi Kaur (Simon & Schuster)

6. Relax, Dammit! – Timothy Caulfield (Allen Lane) *

7. One Game at a Time – Harnarayan Singh (McClelland & Stewart) *

8. The Company – Stephen Bown (Doubleday Canada) *

9. Ottolenghi Flavor – Yotam Ottolenghi and Ixta Belfrage (Ten Speed Press)

10. Abandoned Alberta – Joe Chowaniec (MacIntyre Purcell Publishing) *

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

The independent bookstores contributing to this weekly list are:

Audreys Books, Edmonton

Cafe Books, Canmore

Drawn to Books, Edmonton

Glass Bookshop, Edmonton

Monkeyshines Books, Calgary

Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary

Pages on Kensington, Calgary

Shelf Life Books, Calgary

The Next Page, Calgary

Three Hills Books, Three Hills