U.S. election exposes ‘Triple-E’ Senate myth once and for all as a democratic disaster

Does anyone recall the Reform Party of Canada’s campaign starting in the late 1980s to impose on our country a “Triple-E Senate” – that is to say elected, effective, and, above all, “equal”?
Pushed by the likes of Calgary-area farmer Bert Brown and would-be philosopher king Preston Manning, this call for institutional reform based on the supposedly more democratic model of the United States caught the imaginations of perpetual complainers on the Prairies, although it never gained much traction elsewhere in Canada.
Its most enthusiastic supporters never paid much heed to the warnings of constitutional experts about the dangers of such a scheme from the United States’ slavery-era constitution, and it became an article of faith in Alberta that like the false narrative about the National Energy Program lingers to this day.
Mr. Brown, who famously plowed “Triple E Senate or Else” into his field on the flight path to Calgary’s airport, died in 2018, but not before he got to spend from 2007 to 2013 as an unelected Canadian senator courtesy of then Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper.
Mr. Manning, the closest thing you could be to a lifelong professional politician in Canada without quite making the cut, led the Reform Party from 1987 to 2000, and was the leader of the Opposition in Parliament from 1997 to 2000. Mr. Manning has only just retired, but he haunts us just the same.
Not so well understood nowadays is the role that agitation for a “regional fairness criterion,” as Mr. Harper described the Triple-E Senate at the Reform Party’s founding assembly in Winnipeg in November 1987, played in the transformation of Canada’s conservative movement into an extremist doppelgänger of the U.S. Republican Party.
Indeed, arguably that was the main purpose of the whole Canadian Triple-E scheme, since the people pushing it knew perfectly well it stood no chance of gaining popular or institutional support outside the Prairies.
As Darren Loucaides explained in the Guardian on Thursday, “The party’s argument was framed around the need for reform of institutions such as Canada’s Senate.” But “the goal was to derail the socially liberal direction of the Conservatives, and push sweeping tax cuts, tougher law-and-order policies and more direct democracy through referendums, as well as opposing multiculturalism.”
That goal was eventually largely achieved, resulting in the hostile reverse takeover of the Canadian Progressive Conservatives by the Reform Party in 2003, giving us what Mr. Loucaides called the “radical-right outfit” we now know as the Conservative Party of Canada.
Indeed, this gambit was so successful in Canada that Brexit Party founder Nigel Farage – a speaker at Mr. Manning’s annual right-wing clambake in Ottawa in 2013 and on the campaign trail for U.S. Republican loser Donald Trump much more recently – is now applying to change the name of his party to Reform U.K.
Now that Brexit is a disastrous reality, what will become an easy-to-grasp issue around which the unsavoury Mr. Farage will rally his radical-right supporters for an eventual reverse takeover of the British Conservative Party? You guessed it: Reform of the House of Lords!
And Mr. Harper, former prime minister of Canada and puppet master of the Alberta provincial government, waits in the shadows, now leader of the misnamed International Democratic Union, the Internationale of the neoliberal right, to assist Mr. Farage in his latest anti-democratic endeavour.
The goal of that British campaign would be the same as the goal of the Canadian Senate reform effort in the 1980s and 1990s – which remains on life support in the political intensive care unit known as Alberta. And, yes, we’ll have yet another unconstitutional and needless “Senate nominee” election next year.
To wit: To bring the disaster of the U.S. Senate to new countries, creating as in the United States a permanent institutionalized edge for social conservative and neoliberal parties based on support from underpopulated rural regions of their countries.
The past week has demonstrated clearly to the whole world just how well this “democratic reform” would actually work.
In the best-case scenario once the dust from last week’s presidential and congressional elections in the United States has settled, the U.S. Senate, an institution created in the 18th Century specifically to thwart popular democracy, will have a 50-50 split between Democratic and Republican Party Senators.
They will have been put there by 45 million Democratic votes and only 33 million Republican votes! The equality in a Triple-E Senate, in other words, is only among regions, and is preposterously skewed against the democratic ideal of one person, one vote.
This is by design, based on the American Founding Fathers’ profound distrust of popular democracy. It was for the same reason that the Founders created the Electoral College to choose the victors of presidential elections.
In other words, the conservative bias of the U.S. Constitution – which has arguably already led to one bloody civil war in that country – is a feature, not a bug.
Obviously, Canada doesn’t need or want a Triple-E Senate. The United States, moreover, desperately needs Senate reform.
Just like Canada, for slightly different reasons, our American cousins need a Triple-A Senate:
Abolish, Abolish, Abolish!
Dave
I understand the outcome of the Senate portion of the US election remains to be determined. The main issue is one normally Republican state requires Senators to get over 50% of the vote and none there did, so there will be a run off race in January for its two Senate seats. Now that state also looks like it very narrowly voted for Biden. I think the only certainty about elections in the US is they seemingly never end.
If the Republicans retain control of the Senate, they will be able to limit Democrat initiatives and there could be some degree of gridlock. It seems like gridlock has also become a big feature or a bug of the US political system and I suspect that suits many in their Conservative elite just fine.
I don’t have a problem with Senate reform in Canada, but both the current distribution and the US modelled Tripple E system have their problems. Obviously a model based on 50 states that do not vary in size distribution quite as much as in Canada will not well work here. Just try and tell Ontario or Quebec they only get two or ten Senators and see what happens! Of course, any change would require their support. I suspect the only way they would support it is if they do not lose Senators from their current numbers. It is either a testament to Mr. Manning’s foolishness or persistence that he has not figured this part out.
Now, a model that gives the west more senators (after all many more people live here now when the allocation was last set), and being elected while retaining the numbers for other regions is possible. However Tripple E is never going to fly in Canada. We have been talking about it for almost 40 years and nothing has happened – that should be a big clue this idea is unworkable.
I could however see an elected Senate with more represenation for the west, perhaps based on proportional representation. However, I suspect Canadian Conservatives would just prefer to continue to talk about something unachievable, rather than something more realistic that might just actually work, as it feeds their narrative of regional grievance.
Farmer Brian
“The equality in a Triple E Senate, in other words, is only among regions, and is preposterously skewed against the ideal of one person, one vote.” David have you looked at the make up of today’s senate? New Brunswick 10 senators population 776 827. Nova Scotia 10 senators population 971 395. Prince Edward Island 4 senators population 156 947. Newfoundland 6 senators population 521 542. British Columbia 6 senators population 5 071 000. Alberta 6 senators population 4 371 000.
British Columbia for example has 6.5 times the population of New Brunswick and yet only 60% the number of senators. I am all for a chamber of second thought and a triple E senate would be far less preposterous than what exists today!!!
Just Me
There was one thing that became apparent to me after being exposed to Presto Manning’s talks about Reeeeefooooorm over a few years: he loves all things American, including their stupidity.
Manning spent years selling the idea of a Triple-EEE senate as the solution to all of Canada’s regional infighting. Of course, Manning declared that the Triple-EEE was the ticket to assuring that there would be solid western representation in federal decision-making. However, Manning conveniently ignored the very strong possibility that provinces would gang up on the twenty or so western senators pretty easily. He also ignored that senators from B.C. would never side with Alberta and Saskatchewan anyway. And he also ignored that it was pretty obvious that the biggest selling point behind the Triple-EEE senate in the west was that they would never have to consider voting Liberal ever again.
On every count, the Triple-EEE senate was the meathead’s approach to reforming confederation. The solution was also in front of people’s eyes if they would just do it: elect more Liberals. Considering that the idiocy was strong in the Reform Party, it was assured that this stupid idea would never die — and still hasn’t.
Like the US Senate, the Triple-EEE senate would have become an asylum for those western alienation fetishists looking for careers at the public trough.
Bad ideas never fade away; they just come to Alberta where they will live forever.
Bob Nichol
While the “Triple-E” concept was espoused by the Reform Party in 1988, it was preceded 4 years earlier by the also faux-populist Confederation of Regions Party in 1984.
Elected? – yes, we understand that; Effective? – like the Reform platform, it was never defined how or what could be accomplished; Equal? – more than a few people pointed out that that the country was already separated by regions with random lines on a map: 10 provinces and 2 territories, as opposed to CoR’s 5 regions ( I can’t recall where the YT and NWT fell into the equation).
Thankfully, given some of the players involved in the movement, the federal version disappeared quickly and quietly following the 1984 election.
Bret Larson
So, majoritarianism is good and living with a government situation which has more political power to older constituted jurisdictions is a good thing?
If you’re not saying the unfair situation that exists currently isn’t fair, then what is your solution?
Keith McClary
How this works in the US:
“End Minority Rule”
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/10/23/opinion/sunday/disenfranchisement-democracy-minority-rule.html
tom in Ontario
Quick, quick before he’s gone. It’s not too late to give Preston his dream, a Triple-E Senate where he can revel in the legislative limelight once again.
Too old at 78 you say? Nonsense, take the energetic lawmakers to our south. Many Senators look like the Sunset Nursing Home. They’ve got Diane Feinstein and Chuck Grassley, both 87, Richard Shelby 86, Jim Inhofe 85, Pat Roberts 84. The young’uns are Patrick Leahy and Lamar Alexander, both sprightly at 80. Trailing the ninth decade group are Bernie Sanders at 79 and Mr. Obstruction Himself, Mitch McConnell, 78. When he went to his greater reward, Ol’ Dixiecrat Strom Thurmond was 100 years young.
Age is no barrier to effective leadership. Do Preston proud, Canada. Make him a real Senator. Mr. Harper will be happier than a Trump supporter in 2016.
Albertan
Agreed….I always spoil my ‘Senate’ ballots one way or another.