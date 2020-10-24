The Pull of the Stars, by Emma Donoghue, seems like a permanent fixture on independent booksellers’ fiction bestseller list

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books in Edmonton and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The Pull of the Stars – Emma Donoghue (HarperCollins)

2. How to Pronounce Knife – Souvankham Thammavongsa (McClelland & Stewart)

3. Son of a Trickster – Eden Robinson (Knopf Canada)

4. Indians on Vacation – Thomas King (HarperCollins)

5. The Midnight Library – Matt Haig (HarperCollins)

6. All The Devils Are Here – Louise Penny (Minotaur Books)

7. The Vanishing Half – Brit Bennett (Riverhead Books)

8. American Dirt – Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron Books)

9. The Overstory – Richard Powers (W.W. Norton)

10. Dune – Frank Herbert (Ace Books)

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The Moment of Lift – Melinda Gates (Flatiron Books)

2. War – Margaret MacMillan (Penguin Canada)

3. 21 Things You May Not Know About the Indian Act – Bob Joseph (Indigenous Relations Press)

4. Braiding Sweetgrass – Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

5. Friends and Enemies – Barbara Amiel (Signal)

6. Solutions and Other Problems – Allie Brosh (Gallery Books)

7. Ottolenghi Flavor – Yotam Ottolenghi and Ixta Belfrage (Ten Speed Press)

8. Oh She Glows for Dinner – Angela Liddon (Penguin Canada)

9. From the Ashes – Jesse Thistle (Simon & Schuster)

10. Untamed – Glennon Doyle (The Dial Press)

