The Pull of the Stars by Emma Donoghue returns to top of Alberta independent booksellers’ bestseller list

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books in Edmonton and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton

As regular readers of this blog will be aware, I have not been able to publish this list or much else through the month of September. Speaking of independent bookstores, Edmonton’s Glass Bookshop has just celebrated its one-year anniversary — and what a year it’s been for a new business! Glass Bookshop was founded by Jason Purcell and Matthew Stepanic, and focuses on Canadian writing with special attention paid to LGBTQ2SIA and IBPOC writers, as well as the independent publishers who help to produce their work. We send our congratulations and wish them continued success! DJC

ALBDERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The Pull of the Stars – Emma Donoghue (HarperCollins)

2. Anxious People – Fredrik Backman (Atria Books)

3. Troubled Blood – Robert Galbraith (Little, Brown and Company)

4. Dear Hearts – Barbara Biles (Inanna Publications and Education) *

5. Noopiming – Leanne Betasamosake Simpson (House of Anansi)

6. The Lying Life of Adults – Elena Ferrante (Europa Editions)

7. All The Devils Are Here – Louise Penny (Minotaur Books)

8. Piranesi – Susanna Clarke (Bloomsbury)

9. Indians on Vacation – Thomas King (HarperCollins)

10. The Vanishing Half – Brit Bennett (Riverhead Books)

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Forever Terry – edited by Darrell Fox (Viking)

2. Solutions and Other Problems – Allie Brosh (Gallery Books)

3. 21 Things You May Not Know About the Indian Act – Bob Joseph (Page Two Books)

4. How to Be an Antiracist – Ibram X. Kendi (One World)

5. Rage – Bob Woodward (Simon & Schuster)

6. A History of My Brief Body – Billy-Ray Belcourt (Hamish Hamilton) *

7. The Skin We’re In – Desmond Cole (Doubleday Canada)

8. Policing Black Lives – Robyn Maynard (Fernwood Publishing)

9. Braiding Sweetgrass – Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

10. I’ve Been Meaning to Tell You – David Chariandy (McClelland & Stewart)

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

The independent bookstores contributing to the weekly lists are:

Audreys Books, Edmonton

Cafe Books, Canmore

Drawn to Books, Edmonton

Glass Bookshop, Edmonton

Monkeyshines Books, Calgary

Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary

Pages on Kensington, Calgary

Shelf Life Books, Calgary

The Next Page, Calgary

Three Hills Books, Three Hills