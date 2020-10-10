The Pull of the Stars by Emma Donoghue remains atop Alberta independent booksellers’ bestseller list

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books in Edmonton and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The Pull of the Stars – Emma Donoghue (HarperCollins)

2. Anxious People – Fredrik Backman (Atria Books)

3. The Midnight Library – Matt Haig (HarperCollins)

4. Indians on Vacation – Thomas King (HarperCollins)

5. The Three Sisters Bar and Hotel – Katherine Govier (HarperAvenue)

6. All The Devils Are Here – Louise Penny (Minotaur Books)

7. Battle Ground – Jim Butcher (Ace)

8. Dear Hearts – Barbara Biles (Inanna Publications and Education) *

9. Frying Plantain – Zalika Reid-Benta (Astoria)

10. Always Brave, Sometimes Kind – Katie Bickell (Touchwood Editions)

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. A Kids Book About Racism – Jelani Memory (A Kids Book About)

2. Forever Terry – edited by Darrell Fox (Viking)

3. All Our Relations – Tanya Talaga (House of Anansi)

4. 21 Things You May Not Know About the Indian Act – Bob Joseph (Page Two Books)

5. Seven Fallen Feathers – Tanya Talaga (House of Anansi Press)

6. A History of My Brief Body – Billy-Ray Belcourt (Hamish Hamilton) *

7. Abandoned Alberta – Joe Chowaniec (MacIntyre Purcell Publishing) *

8. Braiding Sweetgrass – Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

9. Chasing My Son Across Heaven – V. Joy Pavelich (Rainbow Ridge Books) *

10. Untamed – Glennon Doyle (The Dial Press)

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

The independent bookstores contributing to the weekly lists are:

Audreys Books, Edmonton

Cafe Books, Canmore

Drawn to Books, Edmonton

Glass Bookshop, Edmonton

Monkeyshines Books, Calgary

Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary

Pages on Kensington, Calgary

Shelf Life Books, Calgary

The Next Page, Calgary

Three Hills Books, Three Hills