Vermin, stories by Lori Hahnel, tops Alberta independent booksellers’ fiction bestsellers list for week ended Oct. 25

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books in Edmonton and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Vermin – Lori Hahnel (Enfield & Wizenty) *

2. The Pull of the Stars – Emma Donoghue (HarperCollins)

3. Arborescent – Marc Herman Lynch (Arsenal Pulp Press) *

4. Son of a Trickster – Eden Robinson (Knopf Canada)

5. How to Pronounce Knife – Souvankham Thammavongsa (McClelland & Stewart)

6. Anxious People – Fredrik Backman (Atria Books)

7. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – Charlie Mackesy (HarperCollins)

8. The Finder – Will Ferguson (Simon & Schuster) *

9. Indians on Vacation – Thomas King (HarperCollins)

10. All The Devils Are Here – Louise Penny (Minotaur Books)

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Abandoned Alberta – Joe Chowaniec (MacIntyre Purcell Publishing) *

2. The Truth About Stories – Thomas King (House of Anansi)

3. Braiding Sweetgrass – Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

4. Moment of Truth – edited by Jack M. Mintz, Ted Morton and Tom Flanagan (The Sutherland House) *

5. A History of My Brief Body – Billy-Ray Belcourt (Hamish Hamilton) *

6. The Skin We’re In – Desmond Cole (Doubleday Canada)7. The Lost Spells – Robert Macfarlane and Jackie Morris (House of Anansi)

8. 21 Things You May Not Know About the Indian Act – Bob Joseph (Indigenous Relations Press)

9. The 99% Invisible City – Roman Mars and Kurt Kohlstedt (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

10. Dessert Person – Claire Saffitz (Clarkson Potter)

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

The independent bookstores contributing to this weekly list are:

Audreys Books, Edmonton

Cafe Books, Canmore

Drawn to Books, Edmonton

Glass Bookshop, Edmonton

Monkeyshines Books, Calgary

Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary

Pages on Kensington, Calgary

Shelf Life Books, Calgary

The Next Page, Calgary

Three Hills Books, Three Hills