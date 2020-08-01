The Pull of the Stars by Emma Donoghue tops Alberta independent bookshops’ fiction bestseller list for week ended July 26

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, July 26, 2020.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books in Edmonton and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The Pull of the Stars – Emma Donoghue (HarperCollins)

2. Son of a Trickster – Eden Robinson (Knopf Canada)

3. Girl, Woman, Other – Bernardine Evaristo (Black Cat)

4. Normal People – Sally Rooney (Vintage Canada)

5. The Vanishing Half – Brit Bennett (Riverhead Books)

6. Small Game Hunting at the Local Coward Gun Club – Megan Gail Coles (House of Anansi)

7. Where the Crawdads Sing – Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

8. Utopia Avenue – David Mitchell (Knopf Canada)

9. Hamnet and Judith – Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf Canada)

10. The Glass Hotel – Emily St. John Mandel (HarperCollins)

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Too Much and Never Enough – Mary L. Trump (Simon & Schuster)

2. White Fragility – Robin Di Angelo (Beacon Press)

3. How to Be an Antiracist – Ibram X. Kendi (One World)

4. Me and White Supremacy – Layla Saad (Sourcebooks)

5. We Have Always Been Here – Samra Habib (Viking)

6. From the Ashes – Jesse Thistle (Simon & Schuster)

7. Braiding Sweetgrass – Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

8. So You Want to Talk About Race – Ijeoma Oluo (Basic Books)

9. 21 Things You May Not Know About the Indian Act – Bob Joseph (Page Two Books)

10. The Skin We’re In – Desmond Cole (Doubleday Canada)

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

The independent bookstores contributing to the weekly lists are:

Audreys Books, Edmonton

Cafe Books, Canmore

Drawn to Books, Edmonton

Glass Bookshop, Edmonton

Monkeyshines Books, Calgary

Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary

Pages on Kensington, Calgary

Shelf Life Books, Calgary

The Next Page, Calgary

Three Hills Books, Three Hills