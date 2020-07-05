The Marrow Thieves by Cherie Dimaline returns to top of Alberta independent bookshops’ fiction bestseller list

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, June 28, 2020.

I missed the bestsellers list the previous week — too much news on which to commentate — but Cherie Dimaline’s The Marrow Thieves also topped the fiction list then, and From the Ashes by Jesse Thistle led the non-fiction bestseller list for the week ended June 21.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books in Edmonton and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The Marrow Thieves – Cherie Dimaline (Cormorant Books)

2. Normal People – Sally Rooney (Vintage Canada)

3. Girl, Woman, Other – Bernardine Evaristo (Black Cat)

4. Molly of the Mall – Heidi L.M. Jacobs (NeWest Press) * +

5. Where the Crawdads Sing – Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

6. The Subtweet – Vivek Shraya (ECW Press) *

7. Death in Her Hands – Ottessa Moshfegh (Penguin Press)

8. Small Game Hunting at the Local Coward Gun Club – Megan Gail Coles (House of Anansi)

9. The Glass Hotel – Emily St. John Mandel (HarperCollins)

10. American Dirt – Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron Books)

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. How to Be an Antiracist – Ibram X. Kendi (One World)

2. White Fragility – Robin Di Angelo (Beacon Press)

3. The Skin We’re In – Desmond Cole (Doubleday Canada)

4. So You Want to Talk About Race – Ijeoma Oluo (Basic Books)

5. Ohpikiihaakan-Ohpihmeh (Raised Somewhere Else) – Colleen Cardinal (Fernwood Publishing)

6. Why I’m No Longer Talking to White People About Race – Reni Eddo-Lodge (Bloomsbury)

7. The Room Where It Happened – John Bolton (Simon & Schuster)

8. Humankind – Rutger Bregman (Little Brown and Company)

9. Policing Black Lives – Robyn Maynard (Fernwood Publishing)

10. Braiding Sweetgrass – Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

The independent bookstores contributing to the weekly lists are: Audreys Books, Edmonton; Cafe Books, Canmore; Drawn to Books, Edmonton; Glass Bookshop, Edmonton; Monkeyshines Books, Calgary; Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary; Pages on Kensington, Calgary; Shelf Life Books, Calgary; The Next Page, Calgary; Three Hills Books, Three Hills