The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time by Mark Haddon tops bestseller list with a silver blaze

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, July 12, 2020.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books in Edmonton and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time – Mark Haddon (Anchor Canada)

2. A Beautifully Foolish Endeavor – Hank Green (Dutton)

3. Jonny Appleseed – Joshua Whitehead (Arsenal Pulp Press) *

4. Molly of the Mall – Heidi L.M. Jacobs (NeWest Press) * +

5. The Glass Hotel – Emily St. John Mandel (HarperCollins)

6. Season of Fury and Wonder – Sharon Butala (Freehand Books) * +

7. The 100-Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out The Window And Disappeared – Jonas Jonasson (Harper Perennial)

8. Girl, Woman, Other – Bernardine Evaristo (Black Cat)

9. Peace Talks – Jim Butcher (Ace Books)

10. The Vanishing Half – Brit Bennett (Riverhead Books)

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Me and White Supremacy – Layla Saad (Sourcebooks)

2. How to Be an Antiracist – Ibram X. Kendi (One World)

3. The Skin We’re In – Desmond Cole (Doubleday Canada)

4. So You Want to Talk About Race – Ijeoma Oluo (Basic Books)

5. White Fragility – Robin Di Angelo (Beacon Press)

6. 21 Things You May Not Know About the Indian Act – Bob Joseph (Page Two Books)

7. From the Ashes – Jesse Thistle (Simon & Schuster)

8. Old Man’s Garden – Annora Brown (Rocky Mountain Books) +

9. Braiding Sweetgrass – Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

10. The Room Where It Happened – John Bolton (Simon & Schuster)

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

The independent bookstores contributing to the weekly lists are: Audreys Books, Edmonton; Cafe Books, Canmore; Drawn to Books, Edmonton; Glass Bookshop, Edmonton; Monkeyshines Books, Calgary; Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary; Pages on Kensington, Calgary; Shelf Life Books, Calgary; The Next Page, Calgary; Three Hills Books, Three Hills.