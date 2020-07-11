A voice from the past, Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird, tops independent bookshops’ fiction bestseller list for week ended July 5

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, July 5, 2020.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books in Edmonton and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. To Kill a Mockingbird – Harper Lee (Grand Central Publishing)

2. One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest – Ken Kesey (Penguin Classics)

3. American Dirt – Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron Books)

4. The Nickel Boys – Colson Whitehead (Anchor Canada)

5. Normal People – Sally Rooney (Vintage Canada)

6. Girl, Woman, Other – Bernardine Evaristo (Black Cat)

7. Where the Crawdads Sing – Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

8. Dune – Frank Herbert (Ace Books)

9. The Mirror & the Light – Hilary Mantel (HarperCollins)

10. The Vanishing Half – Brit Bennett (Riverhead Books)

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Me and White Supremacy – Layla Saad (Sourcebooks)

2. How to Be an Antiracist – Ibram X. Kendi (One World)

3. White Fragility – Robin Di Angelo (Beacon Press)

4. The Skin We’re In – Desmond Cole (Doubleday Canada)

5. So You Want to Talk About Race – Ijeoma Oluo (Basic Books)

6. Braiding Sweetgrass – Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

7. Why I’m No Longer Talking to White People About Race – Reni Eddo-Lodge (Bloomsbury)

8. The Room Where It Happened – John Bolton (Simon & Schuster)

9. Policing Black Lives – Robyn Maynard (Fernwood Publishing)

10. Stamped from the Beginning – Ibram X. Kendi (Bold Type Books)

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

The independent bookstores contributing to the weekly lists are: Audreys Books, Edmonton; Cafe Books, Canmore; Drawn to Books, Edmonton; Glass Bookshop, Edmonton; Monkeyshines Books, Calgary; Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary; Pages on Kensington, Calgary; Shelf Life Books, Calgary; The Next Page, Calgary; Three Hills Books, Three Hills.