Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens tops independent Alberta booksellers fiction bestseller list

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, May 31, 2020.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books in Edmonton and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Where the Crawdads Sing – Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

2. The Glass Hotel – Emily St. John Mandel (HarperCollins)

3. Normal People – Sally Rooney (Vintage Canada)

4. Circe – Madeline Miller (Little Brown and Company)

5. American Dirt – Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron Books)

6. Little Fires Everywhere – Celeste Ng (Penguin Random House)

7. The Book of Longings – Sue Monk Kidd (Viking)

8. Station Eleven – Emily St. John Mandel (Harper Perennial)

9. Girl, Woman, Other – Bernardine Evaristo (Black Cat)

10. Small Game Hunting at the Local Coward Gun Club – Megan Gail Coles (House of Anansi)

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The 500 Years of Resistance Comic Book – Gord Hill (Arsenal Pulp Press)

2. Untamed – Glennon Doyle (The Dial Press)

3. Wreck This Journal – Keri Smith (Penguin Random House)

4. Born a Crime – Trevor Noah (Anchor Canada)

5. The Splendid and the Vile – Erik Larson (Crown)

6. Braiding Sweetgrass – Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

7. Hidden Valley Road – Robert Kolker (Random House Canada)

8. Family Walks and Hikes in the Canadian Rockies – Volume 2 – Andrew Nugara (Rocky Mountain Books) * +

9. Humankind – Rutger Bregman (Little Brown and Company)

10. Birds of Alberta – Chris Fisher, John Acorn and Gary Ross (Lone Pine Publishing) * +

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

The independent bookstores contributing to the weekly lists are: Audreys Books, Edmonton; Cafe Books, Canmore; Drawn to Books, Edmonton; Glass Bookshop, Edmonton; Monkeyshines Books, Calgary; Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary; Pages on Kensington, Calgary; Shelf Life Books, Calgary; The Next Page, Calgary; Three Hills Books, Three Hills