The Marrow Thieves by Cherie Dimaline tops Alberta independent bookshops’ fiction bestseller list

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, June 7, 2020.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books in Edmonton and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The Marrow Thieves – Cherie Dimaline (Cormorant Books)

2. Normal People – Sally Rooney (Vintage Canada)

3. Sorry for Your Trouble – Richard Ford (HarperCollins)

4. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – Charlie Mackesy (HarperCollins)

5. Girl, Woman, Other – Bernardine Evaristo (Black Cat)

6. The Dutch House – Ann Patchett (HarperCollins)

7. The Glass Hotel – Emily St. John Mandel (HarperCollins)

8. Little Fires Everywhere – Celeste Ng (Penguin Random House)

9. The Mirror & the Light – Hilary Mantel (HarperCollins)

10. A Gentleman in Moscow – Amor Towles (Penguin)

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The Trouble With Diversity – Walter Benn Michaels (Picador)

2. All Our Relations – Tanya Talaga (House of Anansi)

3. Untamed – Glennon Doyle (The Dial Press)

4. The Skin We’re In – Desmond Cole (Doubleday Canada)

5. The Splendid and the Vile – Erik Larson (Crown)

6. The Universal Christ – Richard Rohr (Convergent Books)

7. Embers – Richard Wagamese (Douglas & McIntyre)

8. One Drum – Richard Wagamese (Douglas and McIntyre)

9. Family Walks and Hikes in the Canadian Rockies – Volume 2 – Andrew Nugara (Rocky Mountain Books) * +

10. 21 Things You May Not Know About the Indian Act – Bob Joseph (Page Two Books)

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

The independent bookstores contributing to the weekly lists are: Audreys Books, Edmonton; Cafe Books, Canmore; Drawn to Books, Edmonton; Glass Bookshop, Edmonton; Monkeyshines Books, Calgary; Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary; Pages on Kensington, Calgary; Shelf Life Books, Calgary; The Next Page, Calgary; Three Hills Books, Three Hills