Sally Rooney’s Normal People returns to top of Alberta independent booksellers’ fiction bestseller list

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, June 14, 2020.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books in Edmonton and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Normal People – Sally Rooney (Vintage Canada)

2. Girl, Woman, Other – Bernardine Evaristo (Black Cat)

3. Molly of the Mall – Heidi L.M. Jacobs (NeWest Press) * +

4. Where the Crawdads Sing – Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

5. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – Charlie Mackesy (HarperCollins)

6. American Dirt – Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron Books)

7. The Henna Artist – Alka Joshi (MIRA Books)

8. The Vanishing Half – Brit Bennett (Riverhead Books)

9. Son of a Trickster – Eden Robinson (Knopf Canada)

10. The Glass Hotel – Emily St. John Mandel (HarperCollins)

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. White Fragility – Robin Di Angelo (Beacon Press)

2. Policing Black Lives – Robyn Maynard (Fernwood Publishing)

3. Braiding Sweetgrass – Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

4. Untamed – Glennon Doyle (The Dial Press)

5. The New Jim Crow – Michelle Alexander (The New Press)

6. Between the World and Me – Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World)

7. Until We Are Free – edited by Rodney Diverlus, Sandy Hudson, and Syrus Marcus Ware (University of Regina Press)

8. So You Want to Talk About Race – Ijeoma Oluo (Basic Books)

9. The End of Policing – Alex S. Vitale (Verso Books)

10. The Splendid and the Vile – Erik Larson (Crown)

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

The independent bookstores contributing to the weekly lists are: Audreys Books, Edmonton; Cafe Books, Canmore; Drawn to Books, Edmonton; Glass Bookshop, Edmonton; Monkeyshines Books, Calgary; Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary; Pages on Kensington, Calgary; Shelf Life Books, Calgary; The Next Page, Calgary; Three Hills Books, Three Hills