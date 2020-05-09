There There by Tommy Orange leads fiction bestsellers in Alberta’s independent bookstores

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, May 3, 2020.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books in Edmonton and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. There There – Tommy Orange (McClelland & Stewart)

2. Medicine Walk – Richard Wagamese (McClelland & Stewart)

3. American Dirt – Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron Books)

4. Where the Crawdads Sing – Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

5. The Glass Hotel – Emily St. John Mandel (HarperCollins)

6. The Mirror & the Light – Hilary Mantel (HarperCollins)

7. The Subtweet – Vivek Shraya (ECW Press) *

8. A Match Made for Murder – Iona Whishaw (TouchWood Editions)

9. The Swan Suit – Katherine Fawcett (Douglas and McIntyre)

10. Normal People – Sally Rooney (Knopf Canada)

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Untamed – Glennon Doyle (The Dial Press)

2. From the Ashes – Jesse Thistle (Simon & Schuster)

3. Kids These Days – Dr. Jody Carrington (self-published) *

4. Braiding Sweetgrass – Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

5. Research Is Ceremony – Shawn Wilson (Fernwood Publishing)

6. Man’s Search for Meaning – Viktor Frankl (Beacon Press)

7. The Splendid and the Vile – Erik Larson (Crown)

8. Hidden Valley Road – Robert Kolker (Random House Canada)

9. A House in the Mountains – Caroline Moorehead (Random House Canada)

10. Educated – Tara Westover (HarperCollins)

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

The independent bookstores contributing to the weekly lists are:

Audreys Books, Edmonton

Cafe Books, Canmore

Drawn to Books, Edmonton

Glass Bookshop, Edmonton

Monkeyshines Books, Calgary

Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary

Pages on Kensington, Calgary

Shelf Life Books, Calgary

The Next Page, Calgary

Three Hills Books, Three Hills