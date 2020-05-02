The Subtweet by Vivek Shraya returns to top of Alberta independent bookshops’ fiction bestseller list

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, April 26, 2020.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books in Edmonton and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The Subtweet – Vivek Shraya (ECW Press) *

2. Small Game Hunting at the Local Coward Gun Club – Megan Gail Coles (House of Anansi Press)

3. The Glass Hotel – Emily St. John Mandel (HarperCollins)

4. The Mirror & the Light – Hilary Mantel (HarperCollins)

5. Wolf Hall – Hilary Mantel (HarperCollins)

6. American Dirt – Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron Books)

7. Circe – Madeline Miller (Back Bay Books)

8. My Dark Vanessa – Kate Elizabeth Russell (William Morrow & Company)

9. A Gentleman in Moscow – Amor Towles (Penguin Books)

10. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous – Ocean Vuong (Penguin Press)

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Untamed – Glennon Doyle (The Dial Press)

2. In the Dream House – Carmen Maria Machado (Strange Light)

3. Canadian Modern Architecture, 1967/2017 – Elsa Lam and Graham Livesey (Princeton Architectural Press) *

4. From the Ashes – Jesse Thistle (Simon & Schuster)

5. Hidden Valley Road – Robert Kolker (Random House Canada)

6. Sapiens – Yuval Noah Harari (Signal)

7. Pleasure Activism – adrienne maree brown (AK Press)

8. The Splendid and the Vile – Erik Larson (Crown)

9. We Have Always Been Here – Samra Habib (Penguin)

10. The Crying Book – Heather Christle (Catapult)

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

The independent bookstores contributing to the weekly lists are:

Audreys Books, Edmonton

Cafe Books, Canmore

Drawn to Books, Edmonton

Glass Bookshop, Edmonton

Monkeyshines Books, Calgary

Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary

Pages on Kensington, Calgary

Shelf Life Books, Calgary

The Next Page, Calgary

Three Hills Books, Three Hills