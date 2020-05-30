Normal people by Ireland’s Sally Rooney tops independent Alberta bookstores’ fiction bestseller list

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, May 24, 2020.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books in Edmonton and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Normal People – Sally Rooney (Vintage Canada)

2. The Glass Hotel – Emily St. John Mandel (HarperCollins)

3. American Dirt – Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron Books)

4. Where the Crawdads Sing – Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

5. A Gentleman in Moscow – Amor Towles (Penguin Random House)

6. Little Fires Everywhere – Celeste Ng (Penguin Random House)

7. The Dutch House – Ann Patchett (HarperCollins)

8. The Mirror & the Light – Hilary Mantel (HarperCollins)

9. Dune – Frank Herbert (Ace Books)

10. All Adults Here – Emma Straub (Riverhead Books)

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Untamed – Glennon Doyle (The Dial Press)

2. From the Ashes – Jesse Thistle (Simon & Schuster)

3. The Splendid and the Vile – Erik Larson (Crown)

4. Successful Aging – Daniel Levitin (Penguin Canada)

5. Braiding Sweetgrass – Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

6. Unorthodox – Deborah Feldman (Simon & Schuster)

7. Birds of Alberta – Chris Fisher, John Acorn and Gary Ross (Lone Pine Publishing) * +

8. Potlatch As Pedagogy – Sara Florence Davidson and Robert Davidson (Portage & Main Press)

9. Sapiens – Yuval Noah Harari (McClelland & Stewart)

10. Soap and Water & Common Sense – Dr. Bonnie Henry (House of Anansi)

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

Audreys Books, Edmonton; Cafe Books, Canmore; Drawn to Books, Edmonton; Glass Bookshop, Edmonton; Monkeyshines Books, Calgary; Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary; Pages on Kensington, Calgary; Shelf Life Books, Calgary; The Next Page, Calgary; Three Hills Books, Three Hills