Federal Conservatives seek emergency support to help kick unemployed people off emergency support!

Surely there’s a special corner of Hell for the leaders of political parties who try to get unemployed people kicked off federal pandemic emergency supports at the same time they demand federal emergency supports for their private army of trolls!

Or am I the only one who finds it ironic to discover Conservative politicians who have been making screechy allegations of fraud by many of the Canadians who are surviving thanks to the Canada Emergency Response Benefit were working quietly to get a handout from the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy for their multitude of meme makers?

Certainly the Conservatives’ Greek chorus of sympathetic reporters and lobby groups, always Johnny-on-the-Spot with a new yarn about how someone’s horse is committing equine identity theft to greedily line its oats bag, fail to see the irony now that COVID-19 unemployment has had its inevitable impact on political donations.

The Globe and Mail reported from behind its paywall yesterday without a hint of a smirk or giggle that the Conservative Party of Canada had applied for CEWS subsidies to keep its vast army of trolls and political fart-catchers gainfully employed.

“With staff across Canada that have young and extended families that all rely on our organization, we want to do everything we can to maintain regular operations and continue to avoid layoffs,” said the party’s director of communications, Cory Hann, breaking hearts at the pathos of it all in every corner of the Dominion.

The Conservatives would have us believe none of their good staffers saved by the CEWS are remotely like the gilded geldings and humanoid hucksters allegedly improperly dipping into the CERB as the Liberal Government that is the real target of this codswallop tries to keep working Canadians’ heads above water while we’re locked down to reduce COVID-19 infection rates.

Liberals, New Democrats and Greens have all applied for the program as well, the Globe reported, and some of them have already received cash. But since none of those parties have tried to smear every CERB recipient in the country, it’s harder to find fault with them.

According to the CBC, the parties will each collect about $600,000 a month to keep their operatives operating.

Meanwhile, the Bloc Québécois alone has apparently resisted the temptation to apply for help from the CEWS, a move that would probably be popular in Alberta if only they could be persuaded to run candidates here.

They should think about it. Since they are obviously not certifiable loons, they might actually get more votes than our unsavoury local separatists would.

