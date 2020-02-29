Edmonton author Wayne Arthurson’s Red Chesterfield tops independent bookstores Alberta bestseller list

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books in Edmonton and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The Red Chesterfield – Wayne Arthurson (University of Calgary Press) * +

2. The Boy, the Horse, the Fox and the Mole – Charlie Mackesy (HarperCollins)

3. Small Game Hunting at the Local Coward Gun Club – Megan Gail Coles (House of Anansi Press)

4. Son of a Trickster – Eden Robinson (Knopf Canada)

5. American Dirt – Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron Books)

6. Normal People – Sally Rooney (Knopf Canada)

7. Weather – Jenny Offill (Knopf Canada)

8. Where the Crawdads Sing – Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

9. Jade Dragon Mountain – Elsa Hart (St. Martin’s Griffin)

10. Strange Planet – Nathan W. Pyle (HarperCollins)

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. From the Ashes: My Story of Being Métis, Homeless, and Finding My Way – Jesse Thistle (Simon & Schuster)

2. The Skin We’re In – Desmond Cole (Doubleday Canada)

3. Saving Manno – Spencer Sekyer (Simon & Schuster) *

4. Talk Money to Me – Kelley Keehn (Simon & Schuster) *

5. Kids These Days – Dr. Jody Carrington (self-published) *

6. No One is Too Small to Make a Difference – Greta Thunberg (Penguin Canada)

7. Talking to Strangers – Malcolm Gladwell (Little Brown & Company)

8. 21 Things You May Not Know About the Indian Act – Bob Joseph (Page Two Books)

9. Bad Data – Peter Schryvers (Prometheus Books)

10. Educated – Tara Westover (HarperCollins)

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

The independent bookstores contributing to the weekly lists are:

Audreys Books, Edmonton

Cafe Books, Canmore

Drawn to Books, Edmonton

Glass Bookshop, Edmonton

Monkeyshines Books, Calgary

Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary

Pages on Kensington, Calgary

Shelf Life Books, Calgary

The Next Page, Calgary

Three Hills Books, Three Hills