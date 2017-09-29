The Left-Handed Dinner Party, short stories by Alberta author Myrl Coulter, tops Audreys Edmonton Bestseller List

David Climenhaga 1 min ago No Comments

Here is the list of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton for the week ended Sept. 24, 2017, compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The Left-Handed Dinner Party & Other Stories – Myrl Coulter*+

2. In Case I Go – Angie Abdou

3. Blackfoot Country (Poetry) – Walter Hildebrandt*

4. Nostalgia – M. G. Vassanji

5. This Wound is a World – Billy-Ray Belcourt* +

6. Walking Through Turquoise (Poetry) – Laurie MacFayden*+

7. Nuala: A Fable – Kimmy Beach*+

8. The Alice Network – Kate Quinn

9. A Legacy of Spies – John Le Carre

10. Annie Muktuk and Other Stories – Norma Dunning*+

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Runaway Wives and Roque Feminists: The Origins of the Women’s Shelter Movement in Canada – Margo Goodhand

2. Run, Hide, Repeat: A Memoir of a Fugitive Childhood – Pauline Dakin

3. All We Leave Behind: A Reporter’s Journey Into the Lives of Others – Carol Off

4. Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End – Atul Gawande

5. Spiders in Space: Successfully Adapting to Unwanted Change – Todd Hirsch, Robert Roach*

6. In Search of A Better World: A Human Rights Odyssey – Payam Akhavan

7. What Happened – Hillary Rodham Clinton

8. Braving the Wilderness: The Quest for True Belonging and the Courage to Stand Alone – Brené Brown

9. The Ghost Orchard – Helen Humphreys

10. Collected Tarts and Other Delicacies – Tabatha Southey

*Alberta Author +Alberta Publisher